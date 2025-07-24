Police urgently seeking missing 79yo woman

Police are urgently seeking sightings of Beryl, who was last seen in Bishopdale. Photo: NZ Police

Police in Christchurch are urgently seeking sightings of a missing 79-year-old woman.

Beryl was last seen in the Bishopdale area late this afternoon.

She has a medical condition and police said they and her family were growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

She was last seen wearing a grey or light green hoodie and dark blue trackpants.

Anyone who has seen Beryl or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, quoting job number P063269486.