Missing 15-year-old hasn't been seen for over two weeks

Manaia was last seen in Oamaru on Sunday, August 31. Photo: NZ Police

A missing North Otago teenager last seen more than two weeks ago may have headed south, police say.

Manaia, 15, was last seen on Tern St, Oamaru, about 9.30pm on Sunday, August 31.

She was wearing white hoodie and grey pants, but police say her clothing may have changed since this sighting.

Manaia has a small red piercing on the left side of her nose.

Police said they believed she had links in Dunedin and Invercargill, and may have travelled there.

They are appealing for sightings of her. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

- 105, reference number 250831/5316.