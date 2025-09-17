Home turf gives Bulls a boost for Waikato clash

The Canterbury Bulls women’s team return to the site of Saturday’s victory over Auckland Vulcans this weekend when they meet Waikato at Ngā Puna Wai.

The Bulls trailed 10-6 midway through the first half against the Vulcans but stormed home to a 34-16 victory. It was their first win of the season after a narrow 20-16 loss to the Akarana Falcons the week before.

Saturday’s clash with Waikato will be their second straight home fixture, following an away trip in round one.

Canterbury’s men’s team have a bye this weekend after continuing their unbeaten start to the premiership in the South Island competition, beating Southland Rams 44-4 at Invercargill’s Waverley Park on Saturday.

They beat Aoraki Eels 58-12 in Timaru the week before and, after the bye, will host the Otago Whalers at Ngā Puna Wai.

After two rounds, the Bulls women sit third on the premiership ladder, while the men’s team lead the South Island competition, though Otago remain close behind with a game in hand.

The top South Island men’s team will meet the top North Island team in the final at the end of the season.