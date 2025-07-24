Serious crash closes highway near Ashburton

Police say it appears serious injuries have been sustained in a crash on State Highway 1 just north of Ashburton this evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 7:20pm.

"Indications are that there are serious injuries."

The highway is closed between Ashburton and Fairton. Diversions are in place and police said motorists should expect delays.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the road would likely be closed for several hours.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.