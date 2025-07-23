Black ice warning

Road users in the lower South Island are warned to take extra care this morning due to black ice, fog and freezing temperatures.

Emergency services were called to a crash Caversham Valley Rd at Calton Hill in Dunedin after a car slid off the road and into a tree.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 4.20am and was probably due to black ice but the driver was not injured. A tow truck was at the site just after 5am.

The Dunedin City Council is reporting treacherous conditions due to widespread frost and extreme caution is required. Grit trucks have been out.

Severe frost has been reported in Mosgiel, with a temperature of -5°C.

Some schools have delayed opening until 10am.

Flights at Dunedin Airport have been postponed or cancelled due to conditions.

Central Otago

In Central Otago, it's another frosty start with thick fog hanging about and freezing temperatures around Alexandra/Clyde, Cromwell and Patearoa areas.

Temperatures ranged from -6°C to 1°C and caution is advised due to black ice, particularly in the foggy areas, as well as shaded areas and bridge decks, a spokeswoman for the district council said.

"Remember to turn your headlights on dipped in foggy conditions.

"We are already seeing ice issues out on the network and teams are out gritting."

Queenstown Lakes District

It's also icy throughout the Queenstown Lakes District, a spokesman for the council says.

Fernhill and Queenstown Hill areas are white with frost. Grit has been applied to some sections of road and also top patches of Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd, with more frosty sections there reported.

Arrowtown and Arrow Junction were well into negative temperatures - grit and de-icing spray have been applied in areas around Dalefield and along Malaghans Rd.

"Over in the Upper Clutha, the de-icing spray looks to be doing a good job and largely keeping winter conditions from affecting main routes in Wānaka, Hāwea, and Cardrona. Crown Range is looking good - but still, care is always required.

"There's a bit of fog hanging around and with some spots either being affected by negative temperatures or damp spots that haven't dried out, it's important you drive with care today, watch for icy spots, and keep your speeds down in case of the odd slippery spot you can't see on the road ahead," he said.

A runner paces fuel tanker Yong Ao as it enters the upper Otago Harbour yesterday. Sailing under a Chinese flag, the tanker is 183m long with a width of 32m and was launched in 2022. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Frosty starts but fine days for rest of week

Dunedin can expect frosty starts and "a lot of fairly fine days" for the rest of the week.

MetService meteorologist Braydon White said cold and dry conditions were set to continue until at least the end of the week.

Otago and Southland have been dominated by a large ridge of high pressure, which created the conditions.

"Dunedin and Otago conditions are going to be cold and frosty," Mr White said.

"We’ve see a lot of those very cold temperatures lately and they're set to continue."

No major cloudy periods or rain were expected and it looked like there will be a lot of fairly fine days," he said.

Mr White said there might be a change in the weather pattern towards the end of the weekend. There was a chance there would be some high cloud might cover in the South but weather systems were "pretty static" all round.

Dunedin and Oamaru would have highs of between 10°C and 15°C for the rest of the week.

Alexandra and Queenstown would also experience cold and dry weather in the high single digits.

However, those temperatures would rise into the early teens over the weekend.

Mr White said it was a "very similar story" for Southland, Gore and Invercargill.

"Some of their lows start to warm up towards Friday. It’s very stagnant."

- additional repoting ODT Online