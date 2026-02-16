Court told fatal shooting came after pair's argument

Michael Scott Rodger is accused of murdering Richard Leman. Photo: RNZ

Animosity between two men led to one of them being murdered and dismembered, a Christchurch High Court jury has heard.

Michael Scott Rodger, 46, is accused of murdering Richard Leman, 41, whose body was found in the boot of his own car parked at an abandoned house in Tyler St in Rangiora in April 2023.

Leman's torso was found in the car but his head, legs and arms are still missing.

In his opening statement on Monday afternoon, prosecutor Sean Mallett said Leman's life was chaotic at the time of his death.

He said Leman was involved in the consumption and supply of methamphetamine and had financial problems that had drawn the attention of gangs.

He was also having problems with his ex-partner about the care of his children and had issues with police, the jury heard.

On the day he died, Mallett said Leman smoked methamphetamine with friend Sara Plimmer and the pair then went to the home of another woman, Morgan Grant, to bring her food.

Richard Leman. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

While the two women sat in a bedroom and ate, Leman went to look for a way to smoke more methamphetamine, Mallett said.

He said Rodger had also been invited over by Grant.

"The two women will tell you that as they were sitting on the bed eating the Burger King they heard arguing coming from an adjoining lounge and went to investigate," Mallett said.

"They found Mr Leman and Mr Rodger in the lounge facing each other, while Mr Rodger had a gun in his hand."

The Crown argues Rodger shot Leman twice, first in the leg, then a fatal shot to his chest.

Mallett said no-one gave Leman first-aid or called emergency services and Leman died within minutes.

He said Rodger threatened to kill both women, took Leman's drugs and cash and dragged his body into another room.

It is alleged that Rodger later decapitated and dismembered Leman.

Mallett said the women would be key witnesses.

Defence lawyer Pip Hall told the jury the women's reliability would be pivotal, arguing their evidence was driven by self-protection and clouded by alcohol and methamphetamine.

Hall said his client says he did not shoot or kill Leman and the accusation was made up as a result of the women's collusion.

The trial is expected to take about four weeks.