Bid to identify man in relation to 'concerning behaviour' at school

Police have asked members of the public for help identifying a man in relation to their investigation into "concerning behaviour" at an upper South Island school.

Nelson police believe the man might be able to help them determine what happened at a William St school in Richmond on Tuesday, July 8, between 11.25am and 3.45pm.

"If this is you, or you know who this man is, please update us online now or call 105," a police spokesperson said.

Use reference number 250710/0851 when contacting police.

"Police would also like to speak with anyone who was present at the school around this time, who may have seen anything out of the ordinary."

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.