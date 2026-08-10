The 49-year-old man accused of carrying out a violent rampage in Auckland has appeared in court for the first time.

The man had been in hospital, but was now in prison, after allegedly assaulting a jogger, taking a car and running down three high school-aged cyclists and killing a dog in the suburb of Epsom on Wednesday last week.

One of the boys remains in a critical condition.

At the Auckland District Court on Monday afternoon, the accused appeared via audio-visual link.

Judge Simon Lance agreed to give him interim name suppression until September 4 in order for a psychological evaluation to take place.

The man's lawyer, Jane-Frances O'Halloran, said she had a brief phone call with her client on Monday morning, but had yet to meet with him in person.

She said three to four weeks was enough time for her to visit the accused in prison and for any concerns relating to identifying him publicly to be addressed.

Media were permitted to take photos of the accused on the condition his face was blurred.

He faces 17 charges including intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which has a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.