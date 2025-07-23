Greenpeace slammed over trout 'vandalism'

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Federated Farmers has slammed Greenpeace for "vandalising" Gore's famous welcome sign and brown trout monument.

Greenpeace members last night placed a sign on the welcome board decrying dairy farming following the recent spike of nitrate levels in the water.

Council workers removed the sign — which read Where Dirty Dairy Wrecked The Water — last night.

The Gore District Council lifted its do-not-drink notice on Monday, after test results showed nitrate levels trending well below the maximum acceptable value of 11.3mg per litre for the third consecutive day.

Southland Federated Farmers president Jason Herrick said in a statement Greenpeace needed to be held accountable for "repeated illegal activity and the spread of harmful misinformation".

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

He described last night's action as an attempt to divide the small rural community and spread anti-farming propaganda.

"These activists are total cowards who are slinking around in the shadows vandalising property under the cover of darkness," Herrick said.

"There’s a reason they’ve done this at night. They knew it was dodgy behaviour - and that they’d never get away with it in Gore during daylight hours.

"We’re a tight-knit community down here in Southland. Farming plays a huge role in not only our local economy, but in our social fabric too."

In April, Federated Farmers called for the Government to immediately strip Greenpeace of its charitable status after the group’s illegal occupation of Port Taranaki.