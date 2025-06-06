Cashmere Tech winger's magic marks milestone match

Lyle Matthysen celebrated his 250th appearance for Cashmere Technical with four goals in their 4-1 win over Coastal Spirit. PHOTO: CARL COZZONE/DUST MEDIA

Cashmere Technical winger Lyle Matthysen celebrated his 250th appearance for the club in style, netting all four goals in a commanding 4-1 Chatham Cup win over Coastal Spirit on Sunday.

Now, the 26-year-old hopes the result can ignite a turnaround in Tech’s Southern League campaign.

Currently sitting third on the ladder, Tech are six points adrift of league leaders Christchurch United and five behind Coastal Spirit in the race for the two National League qualification spots.

“It’s what we need. (We) definitely need to start turning up and lifting our performances so we can book a top-two spot,” Matthysen said.

“Next week will be a tough game too (away at Dunedin City Royals) so we need to be firing.”

He became just the third player to reach 250 appearances for Cashmere Technical, joining Tom Schwarz and Danny Knight.

Matthysen said he never expected to reach the milestone when he debuted, but it eventually became a personal goal.

“As you get onto the first milestone of 50, 100, 200, things like that, you start thinking ‘alright, I do want to push on and try and get up there with the older boys’,” he said.

“I do love the club, been here for 10 or 11 years now, so I do want to strive on and do great things.”

Sunday’s cup win also saw Coastal Spirit suffer an early setback, with defender Jack Hale sent off just eight minutes into the match. They were also without first-choice goalkeeper Ellis Hare-Reid due to a head knock.

Tech now progress to the third round of the knockout Chatham Cup, joining fellow Canterbury sides Ferrymead Bays and Christchurch United, who beat Selwyn United 4-1 and Nomads 2-0 respectively.

This weekend, United looks to keep their spot at the top of the Southern League when they play Wanaka on Saturday, knowing Coastal could overtake them with a win in their game against Universities.

Ferrymead Bays host Nomads on Saturday before Selwyn United travels to play Nelson Suburbs on Sunday.

Southern League points

Chch Utd 19; Coastal 18; Cash Tech 13; Nomads 13; Nelson 13; Ferrymead Bays 13; Dunedin 13; Wanaka 9; Universities 4; Selwyn 1