Young girl taken to Christchurch Hospital after moped crash

A 4-year-old girl has reportedly been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after a moped crash.

Hato Hone St John was called to Riccarton Rd at 11.55am on Wednesday after the moped hit a woman pushing a pram at the Clarence St intersection.

Police were called to the scene and the young girl was taken to hospital.

A worker at Dumplings on Riccarton told The Press they saw a person overtake a bus before hitting a woman pushing a pram across the road.

The worker told The Press they thought they saw the child fly out of the pram.

Another witness told The Press they saw a young girl being held by her mother while crying and screaming.

Police said they were following "positive lines of inquiry" as they investigate what occurred.