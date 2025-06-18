Wednesday, 18 June 2025

4.15 pm

Young girl taken to Christchurch Hospital after moped crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A 4-year-old girl has reportedly been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after a moped crash.

    Hato Hone St John was called to Riccarton Rd at 11.55am on Wednesday after the moped hit a woman pushing a pram at the Clarence St intersection.

    Police were called to the scene and the young girl was taken to hospital.

    A worker at Dumplings on Riccarton told The Press they saw a person overtake a bus before hitting a woman pushing a pram across the road.

    The worker told The Press they thought they saw the child fly out of the pram.

    Another witness told The Press they saw a young girl being held by her mother while crying and screaming.

    Police said they were following "positive lines of inquiry" as they investigate what occurred.