Person dies after ending up under vehicle in Blenheim

A person has died after reportedly ending up under their own vehicle on a Blenheim street.

In a statement, police said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle incident on Lewis St about 10.45am on Wednesday.

Police earlier told Stuff that it appeared the person involved had ended up under their own vehicle.

Firefighters worked to extricate the person and helped St John staff at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the circumstances of the incident, the statement said.

Police said the person died in hospital. The street was closed while a scene examination took place.

Fire and Emergency NZ said two crews from Blenheim were sent to the scene first, then a third crew was called in.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and an operations manager to the scene.

- APL