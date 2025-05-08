Councils press on with water plan

The Hurunui and Kaikōura district councils are considering joining forces on three waters. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A plan for two North Canterbury councils to join forces on three waters has received a ‘‘disappointing’’ response from public consultation.The Hurunui and Kaikōura district councils have completed their consultations on a proposal to form a joint water services council controlled organisation (CCO) to manage water services.

The Kaikōura District Council held its deliberations on Wednesday, after receiving just 14 submissions, with nine backing the joint CCO proposal and four preferring to go it alone.

The Hurunui District Council will meet on Tuesday, May 13, to deliberate after receiving 53 submissions, with 25 in support of forming a joint CCO with Kaikōura and 23 favouring an in-house water services business unit.

Councils need to submit water services delivery plans for review by September 3 under the Government’s Local Water Done Well reform programme.

The legislation aims to address the country's water infrastructure challenges and replaced the previous Government’s Three Waters Reform.

Will Doughty. Photo: Kaikōura District Council

Kaikōura Deputy Mayor Julie Howden said the response was ‘‘pretty disappointing’’, but she was impressed with the quality of the submissions.

The council’s chief executive, Will Doughty, said the shares will be allocated based on the net assets of each council, but it still needs to be worked through.

‘‘We need to ensure there is a fair and equitable allocation.’’

Mayor Marie Black. Photo: Hurunui District Council

While a final decision will be made at the May 28 council meeting, Mr Doughty said the council is still progressing towards a joint CCO with Hurunui.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said despite the low turnout, the submissions have given the councillors plenty to think about.

‘‘A lot of people have said they have a high level of trust in the council and the council has invested heavily in our three waters services in recent years.

‘‘We have worked through an incredibly complex process and we will deliver a proposal to the Department of Internal Affairs before the September 3 deadline.’’

The Hurunui district has small population of around 13,000 over a large geographical area, while Kaikōura has a population of 4200.

Both councils have invested heavily in their three waters infrastructure since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in November 2016.

Under the new legislation, a joint CCO can borrow up to 500% of council revenue, instead of the usual borrowing limit of 280%.

