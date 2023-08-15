Man charged with murder of Yanfei Bao

A 52-year-old man has been charged with Yanfei Bao's murder. Photo: NZ Herald

A man charged with allegedly kidnapping Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has now been charged with murder.

Bao was last seen alive on July 19, when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St, Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through it.

A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation. Since then, police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere using Police Search and Rescue, LandSar volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving members, the Police Specialist Search Group, police dog teams, Garden City Helicopters and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (Arec) hunting on the ground, water and in the sky.

A 52-year-old Bryndwr man was charged with kidnapping Bao. On Tuesday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said he had been charged with murder.

The New Zealand Herald earlier revealed the man had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

On Monday, Reeves said police had temporarily paused the search while further areas of interest can be prepared for search activity.

Bao’s family is also expected to travel to New Zealand from China, police confirmed. Photo: Supplied

"Over the past several weeks, we have committed significant resources to searching areas of interest, including waterways south of Christchurch.

"Police remain committed to locating Ms Bao and returning her to her family."

Reeves said last week over 280 pieces of information have been provided.

"There’s brilliant information from the public."

The officer in charge of the search for Operation Helo, Detective Brent Menzies, earlier told the Herald a "significant amount of time and resource" has been put into the search and there’s no plan to pull back.

"Everyone recognises the importance and everyone is sticking their hands up to help.

"At the end of the day, we just want some answers and something to give back to Yanfei’s family so they can have some closure."

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said more than 280 pieces of information has been provided. Photo: NZ Herald

Bao’s family earlier issued a statement thanking family, friends, and the general public for the "outpouring of kind words and unwavering support following the disappearance of their beloved wife and mother.

"The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and the Bao family cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through Givealittle."

The family also expressed their "sincere appreciation" to the police for their "invaluable support and relentless dedication" in the search for Bao.

"The family urges anyone with information that could assist the police in locating Yanfei to come forward as soon as possible.

"Their only desire is to have her returned to them, so they can find closure and begin the grieving process."

Police want to find this tracksuit and top, which may have been discarded somewhere in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

The family also encouraged everyone to cherish their loved ones and express their feelings openly.

"Go home tonight and tell all those you hold dear that you love and cherish them," Bao’s husband Paul Gooch said.

Reeves earlier said staff were "dedicated" to piecing together the circumstances of the investigation.

Police remained interested in any information relating to sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on July 20, the day after Bao was reported missing.

Police are also looking for a tracksuit, top and spade that may have been discarded in the Christchurch area some time between Wednesday July 19 and about 5pm on Saturday July 22.

A brand new spade, similar to this, is also being sought. Photo: Supplied

Bao was last seen about 10am on Trevor St in Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a home.

Anyone who saw Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm on the day she disappeared is urged to contact police, she said. The car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house.

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.