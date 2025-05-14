Man sought after two injured in Chch crash

The photos released by police in a bid to identify the man. Photo: Supplied / NZ police

Christchurch police are calling on the public to help identify a man following a crash in the central city.

On April 2, a car crashed on the corner of Salisbury and Colombo Streets, with the driver then abandoning the car and fleeing on foot.

People in the car suffered a cracked rib, damaged ligaments and bad bruising while the car's passenger received whiplash.

Canterbury police have shared photos on social media of a man believed to be connected to the crash.

"If you know who this man is, or if you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Police on 105, quoting file number 250330/5953," the post said.