Meeting over Lyttelton's cruise ship issues

The Celebrity Eclipse in Lyttelton. Photo: Star News

Lyttelton residents will get an opportunity to voice their concerns about the upcoming cruise ship season and the impact it may have on the community.

Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board will host the meeting at 7pm on Tuesday at The Loons on Canterbury St.

Representatives from the Lyttelton Port Company, Environment Canterbury, ChristchurchNZ, Christchurch City Council and the NZ Cruise Association will be on board to answer questions.

The meeting comes after ECan chair Peter Scott promised to reduce the impact of cruise ships on its bus services, which are struggling to keep up with demand.

More than 70 cruise ships visited Lyttelton over the past 12 months, bringing almost 125,850 visitors.

The next cruise ship season is due to start in November.

Said community board chair Lyn Leslie: “This meeting offers a chance to listen to the local Lyttelton community and understand their views and concerns.”

The meeting will be led by an independent facilitator.