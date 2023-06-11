Mt Hutt and NZSki aims for 50% emissions reduction

NZSki — the operator of Coronet Peak, Mt Hutt and The Remarkables skifields — has set an ambitious target of reducing its emissions by 50% this year.

The plan will include using only renewable power, buying carbon credits from native vegetation blocks in Otago, operating snowguns only when needed, and trialling a hybrid groomer.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said the primary greenhouse gas emission sources were diesel fuel — used in the grooming and transport fleet and electricity, which is partly generated by non-renewable sources.

NZSki produced about 3000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

NZSki has committed to reduce net carbon emissions by 50% in 2023 and then move towards net zero by 2030.

"If there is any industry that climate change is critical for it is the ski industry,"

Mr Anderson said.

"Something has to be done.

"Carbon offsetting is one part of our approaches but the most important focus is to ensure we are doing all we can to minimise our emissions through our carbon reduction initiatives and having these [initiatives] ingrained across all parts of our operations."

The company would buy 100% certifiable, renewable power in a partnership with Meridian Energy, which would reduce emissions by more than 1000 tonnes per annum.

It would buy carbon credits — originating from native vegetation blocks in Otago — from Carbonz, offsetting 400 tonnes, he said.

It would also invest in the latest technologies for grooming and snowmaking equipment.

The transport fleet would be improved and staff encouraged to use buses and car pooling.

Technology would measure snow depth on the company’s main trails and target snowmaking only where it was needed.

Mr Anderson could not put a cost on the move to cut emissions by 50% this year.

He said staff had fully bought into the decision.

Mt Hutt skifield is due to open today while Coronet Peak is set to open next Friday and The Remarkables next Saturday.

Snow was thin at the fields but that was usual at this time of the year, Mr Anderson said.