New whare for young people a $1m 'legacy project' for Papanui

Te Ora Hou general manager Jono Campbell says the whare is the youth organisation’s legacy project. Photo: Fiona Ellis

After seven years of planning, the wait is almost over for Papanui’s $1 million whare for young people as it prepares to open.

Youth organisation Te Ora Hou has reached the decoration phase of its urban youth whare on Windmere Rd.

General manager Jono Campbell said young people will feel a connection to the new community building unlike any other in the area.

"That’s the bit we kind of love about it," Campbell said.

The official grand opening is set to take place in March, celebrating the new whare and the site as a whole.

The whare ceiling will be decorated with 15 sq m panels designed by artist Sheyne Tuffery to appeal to young people. Image: Supplied

Many of the young people involved at Te Ora Hou did not initially have a strong sense of identity, Campbell said.

"A lot of our kids come in and they’re not particularly connected . . . most of them have never been on a marae, they’ve never been in a whare."

The building is a modern, youth-oriented take on a traditional whare.

For example, back-lit steel panels with carved cut-outs rather than wood carvings decorate the outside.

Inside the ceiling will have six panels about 15 sq m each, designed by Wellington artist Sheyne Tuffery.

"(Tuffery) sat with young people and staff and just heard a whole lot of stories," Campbell said.

The result were artworks, featuring images from chips and teapots to maps and protest marches.

"Kids can see images they directly connect to, but also it keeps the story and the history of this neighbourhood alive."

Images of waka were especially meaningful, he said.

"Part of our whole story is how do you navigate through life, from childhood to adulthood."

A design for one of the panels. Image: Supplied

Those sleeping at the where would be able to look up and “ponder and reflect,” he said.

Planning for the building began in 2015, and work began towards the end of 2018.

Years of hard work had taken place for the build to reach its current stage, and the Covid-19 pandemic had caused construction obstacles.

"We’ve just got some final decking timber that’s come in, four-and-a-half weeks late."

About 350 people from in Christchurch's north-west, aged from 11 to their early 20s, regularly engage in programmes, activities and mentoring with Te Ora Hou.

Citywide, Campbell estimates they engaged with 2500 young people.

The whare was also intended for use by the wider community.

"Every other building that we have is kind of pragmatic . . . whereas this is our legacy project.

"This space will sit here for a long time."