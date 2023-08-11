No time to 'paws' on your dog registration

There are only a few weeks left for people to register their dogs. Photo supplied.

Christchurch City Council dog owners must have their registrations paid by 1 September 2023 to avoid any late penalties.

“We’ve sent out email and mail notifications to remind people to register their dogs,” Animal Services Manager Lionel Bridger says.

“It’s great to see 70% of people have got theirs in so if you haven’t, there is still time to get onto it.”

Mr Bridger says Responsible Dog Owners should already have completed their registration, otherwise they may risk losing their status.

“The team has received significant number of requests to update dog details and are working very hard to have these completed as soon as possible. Owners waiting for their update to be completed which would affect their fees will not be impacted.”

There was a small increase to the fees. The standard registration fee for spayed and neutered dogs has increased from $82 to $83 and the RDO registration fee is has gone from $59 to $60.

“While it doesn’t seem like a lot it will help us continue to provide the dog related services we do in the community,” Mr Bridger says.

“This is things like free dog microchipping, free education programmes, dog shelters, dog parks, dog control investigations, and patrols of beaches and prohibited areas.”

Registration payments can be made online, by phone or at any of the Council’s Service Centre.

