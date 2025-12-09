Pilot who survived plane crash over Malayan jungle dies

Then-Group Captain Geoffrey Hubbard in 1977 before he became an Air Commodore. Photo: Air Force Museum of New Zealand photo WgG525-77

A former Air Commodore and air force pilot from Christchurch who lived to tell the story of how he ejected from a de Havilland Venom jet over the Malayan jungle has died aged 91.

Geoffrey Hubbard (OBE, RNZAF Retired) passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital on December 2.

Hubbard appeared in a 2021 podcast series called Great Escapes, where he described the moment his de Havilland DH.112 Venom FB.1 went into an inverted spin over the dense tropical rainforests of the Malay Peninsula on July 3, 1957.

Hubbard was forced to "bang out" of the jet using the ejector seat.

He gave a second-by-second account of what it was like to be a young fighter pilot with the RNZAF No 14 Squadron during the Malayan Emergency (1948-1960), a guerrilla war fought between the Malayan National Liberation Army's communist pro-independence fighters and Federation of Malaya and Commonwealth forces.

Hubbard recalled what happened when a member of his squadron, Mike Palmer, became the first RNZAF pilot to be ejected. Palmer also managed to escape the Venom he had been piloting.

Hubbard had some intense stories about New Zealand pilots, aircrew and passengers who found themselves in grave danger.

The No. 14 Squadron Venom WK428 over the RAF Station Changi in Singapore. Photo: Air Force Museum of New Zealand / original RNZAF negative number TENG366

He spoke of how their lives were saved by using the ejection seat or other means of escape.

Hubbard served with the RNZAF from 1953 till 1990. He was a Group Captain in 1977 and later attained the rank of Air Commodore.

A Martin-Baker Mk.2 ejection seat like the one used by Geoffrey Hubbard when he was forced to “bang out” over the Malayan jungle on July 3, 1957. Photo: Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

Hubbard's obituary on December 6 said he was married to Claire for 65 years and was the "much loved father and father-in-law of Lynne and Thad, and Philip and Vicky".

He had five grandchildren - Ross, Sara, Matthew, Daniel, and James - and five great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Hubbard's wishes, a private farewell will be held for him. Messages of support for the Hubbard family can be sent to: The family of the late Geoff Hubbard, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.