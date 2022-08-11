Quake-damaged telescope to return to Christchurch Arts Centre Observatory

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The historic Townsend Teece telescope will soon be back in its central city home in the Observatory on top of the Arts Centre.
It has taken more than three years of painstaking work by a dedicated team at Canterbury University to bring this piece of Christchurch’s astronomical heritage back into operation.
It left the valuable telescope badly damaged, but amazingly the optics survived entirely intact making its restoration worthwhile.
Once installed, the public will again be able to enjoy views of the night sky through the telecope, with the return of weekly viewings.
- By Geoff Sloan
- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air