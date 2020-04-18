Quake strikes south of Christchurch

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck 5km south of Christchurch on Saturday afternoon.

Geonet reported the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km and hit at 3.19pm.

The shaking was described by GeoNet as "light".

It follows a 4.27 magnitude earthquake striking 20km south of Christchurch last Thursday.

It was centred around Tancreds Rd in Lincoln at a depth of 6.07 km at 7.49am and the shaking was described by GeoNet as "moderate".