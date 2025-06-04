Raf Manji to make another bid for city council

Raf Manji.

Well-known former city councillor Raf Manji is making another bid for a seat at the council table with a commitment to push for a 5% rates increase cap.

Manji, 58, was a city councillor between 2013 and 2019, representing the Fendalton-Wamairi Ward in his first term and the Waimairi Ward in his second.

The seasoned political campaigner is standing as an independent and hoping to unseat city councillor Jake McLellan in the Central Ward.

Manji was The Opportunities Party (TOP) leader between January 2022 and December 2023 and made two unsuccessful attempts at becoming Ilam MP at the 2017 and 2023 general elections.

Manji considered running for mayor both this time around and at the end of his last city council term in 2019.

“It doesn’t appeal to me right now because it’s a huge time commitment,” he said.

Standing as an independent, Manji says he has the experience and financial acumen to help get rates and spending under control.

“Rates increases are well ahead of inflation, and with interest and debt repayments heading toward 25% of total rates revenue, it is time for financial prudence,” he said.

Manji chaired the city council’s strategy and finance committee and played a key

role in stabilising the city’s finances following the earthquakes.

On the issue of selling the city’s strategic assets – such as Lyttelton Port Company, Orion and Christchurch Airport – Manji said he wants the city council to retain majority control.

However, he is open to partial sales of strategic assets by selling some shares, and exploring options to improve asset performance.

“We need to make sure they (assets) are working in the best interests of the city,” he said.

Manji spent several years living in Wellington, focusing on his work with TOP and doing policy consulting, before moving back to Christchurch in August.

After returning to living in the central city, Manji said complaints about rates rises and a lack of fiscal leadership at the city council prompted his decision to stand.

Manji sees rates as the key issue this election campaign and has proposed a 5% annual rates increase cap.

There was a 9.9% rates increase for the 2024-25 financial year.

“Households are still facing real cost-of-living pressures. A rates cap shows residents that council is committed to living within its means, just as they must,” he said.

Manji sees the cap as a way to keep the city council accountable with its spending.

“It’s obviously the challenge to get support from fellow councillors on that, but that’s what the job is all about,” he said.

He said the goal of the rates cap was not to cut services but instead focus on cutting city council capital spending on assets.

This could include negotiating longer-term work programmes with contractors.

Manji is generally opposed to the current level of spending on cycleways, raised platforms, speed humps and other transport safety measures.

He said Mayor Phil Mauger has done an “okay” job during his first term.

“I like Phil. He’s a very affable, easygoing character.”

However, Manji says the mayor is often only as good as the council table they have.

“He’s in the minority of decisions often, so that can be very difficult as mayor.”

Manji says he would work well with either Mauger or Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton, depending on the election outcome.

“Sara is confident, and good luck to her, but it is very difficult to unseat an incumbent mayor, particular a mayor who has only done one term,” said Manji.

Politically, Manji describes himself as a “classical liberal” but says he is not looking to be aligned with the centre-left or centre-right voting blocs.

“That’s not the way I think about things,” he says.

However, Manji will not be afraid to voice support for candidates he likes, such as Ali Jones for Innes Ward and Ian Kearney in Heathcote Ward.