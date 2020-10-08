Resident declares war on rogue shopping trolleys plaguing his neighbourhood

Ray O’Rourke has been on a mission to rid his community of abandoned shopping trolleys for the past two years. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​

Ray O’Rourke is on a mission to rid his Christchurch neighbourhood of rogue shopping trolleys.

The Casebrook resident has been locked in a battle with businesses from Northlands Shopping Centre for the last two years in order for them to remove their trolleys from streets near the mall.

He said he has had to call businesses nearly every week about the abandoned trolleys from Countdown and The Warehouse which often block the footpath.

“I’m sick of it - I don’t want my suburb to look like a rubbish bin,” he said.

“Quite a few people walk around here. I wouldn’t say it’s a danger, it’s an eyesore more than anything.

“Obviously it’s a problem for the supermarkets because they’ve got to go and pick them up, but at the end of the day, it’s their problem and they need to find a way to resolve it.”

Abandoned shopping trollies on Northcote Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Businesses were usually compliant and removed them upon request, but at times they could “lay around for days on end.”

Because he lived further away from the mall, sometimes staff would miss trolleys near his home as they would often check hotspots closer to the supermarkets.

Although supermarkets implemented wheel locks to stop trolleys being removed too far away from the mall boundary, O’Rourke wanted businesses to prevent them from being stolen in the first place.

“Unfortunately, people bring them out as far as I am in Casebrook. Unless somebody rings them, they don’t know about it. It becomes a pain in the tail end having to ring them up," said O’Rourke.

“The thing is, people shouldn’t have to be ringing them up all the time.”

A Countdown spokeswoman said it was not uncommon for trolleys to go missing and the company considers the taking of trolleys to be theft.

“It’s not unusual for trolleys to go missing from time to time and our teams have processes in place to manage this,” she said.

“We would of course encourage customers not to take baskets or trolleys away with them as this is actually theft, and it also disadvantages anyone else who needs to use them when they shop with us.”