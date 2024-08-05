Reward for man who stopped BP break-in

The owner of a Christchurch BP wants to reward a man who stopped a group of youths from breaking into his service station.

The youths tried to smash their way into the Redcliffs BP in the early hours of Friday morning but failed.

CCTV footage shows them trying to break through the glass front door using a metal tool.

Their attempt was thwarted by a man charging his EV van in the service station's back car park.

Chris Lynch Media reports the manager is now on a mission to find the man to offer him a reward and thank him for his intervention.