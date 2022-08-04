'Sad to see': More Christchurch families turning to mobile shower, laundromat service

The rising cost of living has seen greater-than-expected numbers of people using a new service for vulnerable Christchurch residents.

Launched almost three months ago, Orange Sky offers access to free mobile shower and laundromat services.

Guests are also able to sit on one of the six orange chairs and have a non-judgemental conversation with the volunteers.

The not for profit organisation's bright orange hybrid van has been a welcome sight for many in Christchurch.

The free service aims to offer a bit of dignity to vulnerable and homeless people.

The Orange Sky service. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Orange Sky team leader Craig Henare is one of 70 volunteers in Christchurch. He says with the steadily increasing cost of living, they are now seeing an increasing demand for their services from struggling low and middle income families.

"A lot more people are coming through and it's sad to see. Families having to decide what they spend their money on, whether it comes to drying clothes or buying food. It shouldn't be like that."

Orange Sky recently launched a fundraising exercise called the 'Sudsy Challenge'.

Supporters can participate by wearing the same clothes for three days in September. The challenge aims to raise money for the 41,000 Kiwis doing it tough on any given night. You can sign up to take part here.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air