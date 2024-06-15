Shallow quake jolts Christchurch

Reports from people who felt the quake flooded in to GeoNet. Photo: Supplied/ GeoNet

A shallow earthquake has given Christchurch residents a Saturday morning shake-up.

The quake at 10.20am was initially measured at magnitude 3.4 by GeoNet, but was only 4km underground.

It was centred to the southwest of Christchurch.

Within 15 minutes of the quake, more than 2800 people had made reports to GeoNet saying they had felt the shaking, with most describing it as light or weak, but a smattering experiencing it as moderate or strong.

Most of the reports were from people in and around Christchurch and from the towns of Rolleston and Lincoln.