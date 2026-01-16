Sheraton milestone a sight for sore eyes

The new five-star Sheraton Christchurch on Oxford Tce, formerly known as Noah’s Hotel in the 1970s and more recently as Rydges, is slowly being rebuilt. The windows are currently being installed. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The window panels are being installed this week at one of the city’s most well-known hotels, which has been sitting derelict for nearly 15 years.

After being badly damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake, the new five-star Sheraton Christchurch on Oxford Tce, formerly known as Noah’s Hotel in the 1970s and more recently as Rydges, is slowly being rebuilt.

The quake-strengthening work has almost been completed and work is now under way on the interior design of the $150 million hotel transformation.

An artist's impression of the completed Sheraton, which is scheduled to open in mid-2027. Image: Supplied

The 240-room Sheraton will have a strong focus on food and beverage offerings.

The first two levels of the 14-storey building will have function rooms and an array of dining options overlooking the Ōtākaro Avon River.

The hotel will also feature the city’s highest rooftop bar and a top-floor presidential suite.

The Sheraton Christchurch is scheduled to open in mid-2027.