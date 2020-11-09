Monday, 9 November 2020

SPCA Christchurch Centre drowning in ducks

    Some of the ducks which have inundated the SPCA Christchurch Centre. Photo: Supplied
    The SPCA Christchurch Centre is drowning in ducks with a large number of four-week-old ducklings up for adoption.

    Senior communications co-ordinator Sarah Hutchings said it is a common problem for this time of year.

    “It is spring after all. We’re also about to be inundated with kittens, and just a few months ago we had a range of birds available,” she said.

    “Ducks do make great pets,” she said.

    “They’re quacking fun to have around, but unfortunately due to the sheer volume at the centre, we’re a bit overwhelmed,” a post on their Facebook page said.

    To qualify to adopt the ducks, you will need to have housing that allows a warm dry nesting and sleeping area as well as access to water for drinking and swimming.

    • To find out more phone 349 7057.

