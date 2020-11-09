SPCA Christchurch Centre drowning in ducks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior communications co-ordinator Sarah Hutchings said it is a common problem for this time of year.
“It is spring after all. We’re also about to be inundated with kittens, and just a few months ago we had a range of birds available,” she said.
“Ducks do make great pets,” she said.
“They’re quacking fun to have around, but unfortunately due to the sheer volume at the centre, we’re a bit overwhelmed,” a post on their Facebook page said.
To qualify to adopt the ducks, you will need to have housing that allows a warm dry nesting and sleeping area as well as access to water for drinking and swimming.
• To find out more phone 349 7057.