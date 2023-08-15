Students land Dragons Den victory for decal business

A group of Te Aratai College students have started their own decal business. Photo: Supplied

A group of Christchurch high school students have proven their entrepreneurship with their decal business.

Te Aratai College students Tom Rhodes, Blake Williams, Mark Lemon, Kade Shrives and Connor Armstrong competed in the Young Enterprise Dragons’ Den Pitch.

They scored 96 points with their business, Decalify Designs, which won the Canterbury section of the competition.

During their pitch, the students had 5min to present their business idea to a panel of judges from the business community.

“We had to cover aspects including the mission and goals, marketing and finance as well as explaining how the business is innovative and sustainable,” Armstrong said.

The boys’ business draws on their desire to make culture more visible in Aotearoa and specifically Otautahi Christchurch.

A group of Te Aratai College students installed this logo at the school. Photo: Supplied

They design, create and install window decals, including images, graphics, and letters, for their customers.

“We consult with customers about their aspirations, use computing software to make their designs, use a vinyl cutter to make their decals and then professionally install the decals on the required windows and surfaces,” Armstrong said.

They had already completed two bodies of work. They designed and installed room numbers and signs at their school and a series of decals at the Bishopdale Early Learning Centre.

They are currently working on a large body of work to design, manufacture and install at the new YMCA in central Christchurch before its grand opening.

The judges were impressed with the boys pitch, saying they had a clear understanding of the finances of their business and market. They also credited their presentation skills.

•If you have a window or surface that needs a cultural uplift contact Decalify Designs at decalifyglassdesign@gmail.com or on Instagram or Facebook