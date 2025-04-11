Support for dark sky reserve on Banks Peninsula

The Milky Way. Photo: File image

Initial meetings have confirmed community support to turn Banks Peninsula into a dark sky reserve.

Meetings were held in Akaroa and Birdlings Flat to gauge community support for the eco-friendly initiative.

Dark sky areas have limited light pollution, reducing energy use and supporting conservation, human health and tourism.

More than 20 people attended the Akaroa meeting while more than 40 went along to the Birdlings Flat one.

Akaroa Stargazing co-owner Luca Devescovi and Banks Peninsula MP Vanessa Weenink led the meetings.

Devescovi said the public response was “overall positive”.

Akaroa Stargazing is owned by Devescovi and his partner Manon Sasso and offers guided astronomical tours.

Some Birdlings Flat residents raised concerns over the large influx of tourists the dark sky reserve could attract.

While Devescovi said the concerns were valid, he assured residents an increase in tourism would not be instantaneous.

“Things are not going to change overnight, this is going to be a slow increase in tourism.”

More significant was the effect on the peninsula’s conservation.

“This is the reason we are doing this,” he said.

Devescovi hopes to achieve certification for most of the peninsula, with its western boundary stretching from the end of the Kaitorete Spit to just west of Port Levy.