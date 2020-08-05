Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Toilet fire at Linwood park

    By Devon Bolger
    A fire in the toilets of a Christchurch park on Tuesday is being treated as suspicious.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received reports of smoke coming from the facility in Linwood Park at about 4.47pm.

    "It was a small fire that was contained to the concrete toilet block. We were able to put it out with a bucket of water."

    The spokeswoman said police are investigating the incident.

     

