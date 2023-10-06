Trust chosen to run Chch hall as hub for community

Youth Alive Trust’s Greg Irvine said the trust was “honoured to be chosen as custodians” of the Roy Stokes Hall. PHOTO: LYDIA HANNAH THOMAS

The future of New Brighton’s Roy Stokes Hall as a community hub has been secured.

Youth Alive Trust will take stewardship of the hall following an expression of interest process over its future.

Greg Irvine.

Board of trustees chair Greg Irvine said the organisation saw itself as a custodian for the local community and is not planning any significant change to the current use of the hall.

“We are honoured to be chosen as custodians of the hall, which will continue to serve a wide variety of community organisations for the benefit of our community,” he said.

“We know a lot of local people fundraised to build the hall and we pledge to oversee the hall as a long-term community asset.

“It has so much potential and possibilities, and we look forward to working with existing and new community organisations to best serve our local people.”

The trust is talking with existing users about continuing their activities. In the future it sees the hall becoming home to more organisations and groups, to offer even greater support and space for the wider community.

The trust is a youth and family support agency based at Grace Vineyard Beach Campus.

The trust runs a wide variety of programmes, clubs, groups, events, and supports hundreds of people each week.

It has been working in the community since 1989.

Roy Stokes Hall. PHOTO: LYDIA HANNAH THOMAS

ChristchurchNZ called for interest in the hall’s future stewardship earlier this year to build on the growing popularity of the venue for arts and culture events and activities, and secure its future for the community.

ChristchurchNZ development manager Paul Rowe said the trust was selected because of its strong track record in delivering community activities.

“We’re very pleased to have the trust on board and leading the future of the hall,” he said.

“For the time being, community groups and tenants of the hall will not notice any significant changes to the running of the venue and the trust will work with the community into the future.

“It’s great to have secured the future of this popular community venue as New Brighton’s regeneration builds momentum.

“There’s a real sense of growth and excitement around the suburb, as the new public attractions attract activity and life, two private housing developments bring more people to the heart of the suburb, and new commercial and business developments emerge.”