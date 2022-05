A person has been injured after the vehicle they were in rolled onto its roof after a crash.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the Russley and Harewood Rds roundabout shortly before 6.10am.

The vehicle was upside down in the middle of a busy roundabout.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to take care in the area, as driver distraction is possible.

The road was initially closed but was reopened at 6.40am.