'Terribly made': NZ buyers and shops hit by fake boutique clothing store scams

Consumer NZ says when it comes to online shopping, the best advice is still for the buyer to beware. Photo: Getty Images

Online advertisements for fake boutique clothing stores with New Zealand locations in their names have been surging, with hundreds of complaints to Consumer NZ.

An attractive photo of what looks like a designer garment can appear in your social media feed, taking you to a website for an apparently independent local clothing store.

In many cases, there is an emotional message about the business closing down and all prices are on clearance sale.

David Wellington is one of the many fake stores, aggressively targeting New Zealanders on social media.

‘‘Sadly, we are forced to close our boutique,’’ it says at the top of the website.

‘‘What began as a simple idea - a father and his daughter wanting to spend quality time together - grew into something truly special. For the past 20 years, we have poured our heart and soul into creating clothing that reflects warmth, care and character.

‘‘From shirts and jackets to trousers, dresses, sandals, blouses and bags - each item was made with love, with the hope of leaving a piece of ourselves in every detail.

‘‘We built our boutique to be more than just a store; we aimed to create a welcoming space for our community here in New Zealand. But as the cost of living has continued to rise, keeping our boutique open has become increasingly difficult - and now, sadly, impossible.’’

The cable knit jersey advertised turned out to be a printed pattern on the garment that arrived.RNZ / Jeremy Parkinson

RNZ staff member Jeremy Parkinson was a recent victim of the scam.

‘‘We read the story, looked at the pictures and made a couple of purchases,’’ he said.

When the garments arrived, he quickly realised they were fake.

‘‘It was quite funny actually, because I opened them up and they were flimsy. Clearly not wool, really badly made, terribly made... I just laughed out loud. It was just a cable-knit pattern printed on God knows what sort of material.’’

It was definitely not worth the $240 they spent, he said.

‘‘They’ve gone to scammer school and they came top of the class. Initially they said, ‘Yes we are a New Zealand company’ and blah blah blah, and then they offered a refund, but we had to pay to send it back to China.’’

Luckily for him, he had made the purchase through PayPal, which tried to contact the seller.

‘‘It came back with a refund through PayPal because the seller hadn’t made contact with them. So that was good. We got the money back.’’

Others have not been so lucky.

In the same week Mr Parkinson was scammed, RNZ heard from an Auckland woman who had lost $80 when buying an item on the David Wellington website using her credit card.

She was not able to get a refund, but Consumer NZ’s Sahar Lane said banks should be able to help.

‘‘You can use a credit card or debit card. That way if things go wrong you can request a charge back from your bank,’’ she said.

‘‘Something else worth keeping in mind is that if you do go through the purchase, you can act quickly to make sure that your... details aren’t compromised.

You can call your bank and let them know that you’ve made a potentially dodgy purchase, or pause your card.’’

One garment advertised as wool was made of polyester.RNZ / Jeremy Parkinson

Unfortunately, it was very difficult to enforce New Zealand’s consumer laws on such scammers, she said.

‘‘Under the Fair Trading Act, it is illegal for traders to mislead customers, give them false information or make misrepresentations, and under the Consumer Guarantees Act there’s also protections.

"If the item is faulty or damaged when it arrives or doesn’t match the description, but it can be really challenging to enforce rights against an overseas entity.’’

Online boutique fraudsters are also affecting New Zealand’s real independent stores.

Ms Lane said the best advice was still for the buyer to beware.

Consumer New Zealand has a petition open at present called Stamp Out Scams. It wants to put pressure on the government to introduce a national scam framework that holds businesses to account.

As for Mr Parkinson, he will be more careful.

‘‘The lesson is to not make purchases in the middle of the night when you can’t sleep. Really think about what you want and actually just make sure if you think you’re buying locally that you are actually buying locally.’’