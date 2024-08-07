Vigilante groups luring men into attacks

Vigilante groups claiming to target paedophiles in Christchurch have been posting videos of their violent assaults to social media.

Chris Lynch Media reports the videos, mostly posted to TikTok and Instagram, show the groups arranging meetings with men in Christchurch and Tauranga on the Grindr app.

They then allegedly confront their targets and accuse them of attempting to meet underage boys.

Chris Lynch Media reported a young man was punched and knocked over in one video, while another from Christchurch shows a group confronting a man at a fast food outlet.

Another video shows someone kicking a man in the neck, while another shows someone being repeatedly punched in the face.

A man is forced to strip in one video.

The group claims they are keeping “the streets safe” but some online critics say they are not helping anyone.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media they were aware of the incidents and are seeking more information.