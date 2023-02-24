Friday, 24 February 2023

Where does your recycling go?

    Cantabrians got a glimpse behind the doors of Christchurch's recycling and waste facility at a recent open day. 

    It was the first opportunity to see how the $17 million investment was spent. 

    A number of high-tech sorting machines using state-of-the-art optical sensors to identify the recyclables from the rubbish have been installed at the plant. 

    EcoCentral chief executive Craig Downie said: "And that's important because that means that the manufacturers that use recycled product will take our product as a priority and it has value." 

    -By John Spurdle
    -Public Interest Journalism Fund   

     

     