Yanfei Bao: Alleged kidnapper only in NZ for months

The man who allegedly kidnapped missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao had only been in the country for several months, The New Zealand Herald is reporting.

And an intensive search under way near Lake Terrace Rd in the suburb of Burwood is believed to have been prompted after police received a tip from a member of the public who claimed they had seen a man throwing something into a lake.

A homicide probe has been launched by police investigating the disappearance of the 44-year-old who was last seen alive on Wednesday, July 19, in the suburb of Hornby.

“I do not believe she is alive,” Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said.

On Monday, a 52-year-old Bryndwr man appeared in the Christchurch District Court charged with kidnapping Bao. Police say they’re considering further charges.

The Herald can reveal the man had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

It’s understood he was spoken to by police on Saturday, three days after Bao’s disappearance, in the car park of the Air Force Museum in Wigram in relation to his driving.

Later that day he was arrested at Christchurch Airport after he booked a one-way international flight. It’s understood his flight was not due to leave until the following day, and he had no luggage with him.

Police were tight-lipped earlier when asked what the man had told them.

They have ramped up efforts to find her, with a number of different agencies from across the region joining forces today.

Police said an aerial search will focus on Lake Ellesmere, while those on land will continue conducting grid searches of streets in the suburb of Greenpark.

The Police National Dive Squad will continue to focus on Halswell River, using sonar technology to search beneath the surface of the water.

The teams include Police Search and Rescue, LandSar volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving, Police Specialist Search Group, Police Dog Team, Garden City Helicopters and Arec (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications).

The Herald understands the search near Lake Terrace Rd was prompted after police received a tip from a member of the public who claimed they had seen a man throwing something into a lake.

In a statement this morning, Bao’s employer spoke of the impact her disappearance had had on her colleagues.

“It is with very heavy hearts that Harcourts Group team members across our group received the latest update from Canterbury Police regarding the disappearance of our colleague, Yanfei Bao,” Harcourts managing director Bryan Thomson said.

“Our thoughts are with Yanfei’s family, friends, and work colleagues at this deeply challenging time. Should anyone have any information, no matter how trivial it may seem, please contact the Canterbury police immediately.”

Police yesterday said they remained committed to finding the 44-year-old mother and returning her to her family.

The investigation team continued to be interested in hearing from members of the public who saw Bao’s vehicle on the day she went missing, Wednesday, July 19. She was last seen about 10am on Trevor St in Hornby.

Bao’s car, a silver Nissan Dualis, was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house that is being sold by Bao’s employer, Harcourts.

“There is significant concern that has come from that address. I won’t go into what I think has happened there,” Reeves said.

Police had also seen a silver Mitsubishi - seized as part of their inquiry - on the street, while Bao’s cellphone was found on the side of the Southern Motorway on Friday.

“Our search for Ms Bao is continuing, with significant police resources committed to finding her and bringing her home to her family,” Reeves said.

Police say they have received more than 170 pieces of information from the public which has led them to various search locations.

Earlier asked about a potential motive, Reeves said a big focus of the investigation would be to look into Bao’s background and her activities to “see who she may have crossed paths with ... to work out what the motivation might be. It’s too early to say what that is at this stage.”

One of Bao’s friends, Jin Tian, posted on Facebook that she had last spoken to Bao, whom she called Emily, at 11.16am on the Wednesday on WeChat.

“She mentioned [something] about a potential client who wants to transfer money to NZ and checked about the rate and channel,” Tian said.

“Then she said she was going to call the person to see [what] he/she wanted and would call me back. And she did not.”

• Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or has any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.