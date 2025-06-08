Canterbury highways reopen after snow

Two state highways affected by heavy snow in Canterbury have reopened.



State Highway 8 between Twizel and Fairlie, and SH80 between Lake Pukaki and Aoraki/Mount Cook in the Mackenzie Country were closed at 6pm yesterday as a safety measure for motorists and crews working on the roads.

More snow flurries had been forecast and this, combined with snow melt and freezing temperatures, made for extremely icy conditions, the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said on Saturday.

The Hermitage Hotel/Instagram

The Hermitage Hotel in Aoraki Mt Cook National Park looked like a winter wonderland, blanketed in snow.

The closures were lifted 10am today, but motorists were still advised to take care when travelling. Roading crews had been busy gritting and treating areas of ice on the roads.

MetService said snow flurries were possible for the Lewis Pass this afternoon and more snow was expected for Porters Pass (SH73) from 3am until about 10am on Monday. Up to 4cm may accumulate above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Other South Island highways that had been closed by snow yesterday morning were now open, but motorists were encouraged to plan ahead and check the roads before travel, the spokesman said.

"Snow and ice can make travel more hazardous, and motorists should be mindful of speed, travelling distances and visibility."

Chains needed on Crown Range Road

The Crown Range Road linking Queenstown and Wānaka is open following heavy snow overnight on Friday, but chains still need to be carried.

MetService said snow showers were expected from 8pm today until 2am on Monday, and up to 1cm may accumulate about the summit.

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said there were sub-zero temperatures across the district this morning and crews had applied anti-icing agent CMA has been applied to certain areas including to parts of SH6 from Frankton to Kingston and Arrow Junction, and Shotover bridge.

"The roads are mostly dry across the district, however this can change around sunrise. The temperature lowers a few more degrees and could present issues for shady spots and bridge decks in particular."

In Southland, another fine but frosty day was forecast for the Milford Road (SH94) area and there was ice and grit around bridges, the Milford Road Alliance advised. "Please drive with care."

Coronet Peak at the weekend. PHOTO: NZ SKI

Snow blankets ski fields

The snow has come at the right time for ski fields.

NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson said all three of its mountains were blanketed by snow yesterday.

"Mt Hutt scored a massive 90-centimetre dump, while The Remarkables and Coronet Peak each picked up around 15 centimetres.

"With cold temperatures sticking around for the next few days, conditions are looking ideal for snowmaking as we gear up to open next weekend."

Sub-zero temps on Sunday

MetService said the warmer than average weather over summer and the start of autumn have made Sunday morning's chilly blast all the more noticeable.

Some of the country woke up to the coldest morning of the year, with sub-zero temperatures across the South Island, RNZ reported.

Meteorologist Devlin Lynden said the Mackenzie Basin dipped to a low of -8°C. Wanaka was -4°C.

It would stay cold over the next couple of days but temperatures were expected to lift in the mid-week, accompanied by some rain and cloud.

- ODT Online and RNZ