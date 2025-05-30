Friday, 30 May 2025

One dead after serious crash in Templeton

    One person has died following a serious crash involving three vehicles in Templeton. 

    Emergency services were called to the intersection of Dawson Rd and Newtons Rd about 2.45pm today.

    The crash involved a truck and two cars, and one person died at the scene, police confirmed in a statement. 

    The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and the road would reopen tonight.

    "While police's investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, police would like to remind motorists to take care on our roads.

    "Drive sober, remove distractions, wear your seatbelt and stick to the speed limit to ensure you get to your destination safely."

