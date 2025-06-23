All Blacks squad named

Scott Barrett. Photo: Getty Images

Fabian Holland and Timoci Tavatavanawai will be joining Ethan de Groot in the All Blacks.

The Highlanders might have finished bottom of Super Rugby Pacific but they have tripled their representation in the national squad.

Incumbent prop de Groot, rising Otago lock Holland and midfield revelation Tavatavanawai have been named in the All Blacks squad for the three-test series against France.

Holland’s unlikely fairytale has come true.

It is reward for both his potential — he is still just 22 — and his consistently excellent performances for the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific this season.

It also caps what will forever be one of the more interesting journeys to the All Blacks.

The story has been well told how Holland, who grew up idolising New Zealand rugby players, left his native Netherlands at the age of 16 to go to school in Christchurch.

He then moved to Dunedin, where his rise with Otago and the Highlanders was so rapid it always seemed a matter of when, not if, he would represent his adopted land.

Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai has been included in today's All Black squad. Photo: Getty Images

Holland, on form, would arguably walk straight in the All Blacks’ starting XV and have a chance of making his test debut on home turf at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

He will, however, have to contend with captain Scott Barrett, Chiefs talisman Tupou Vaa’i and Blues veteran Patrick Tuipolotu for a place in the match-day squad for the first test against France on July 5.

Highlanders fans will also be delighted to see Tavatavanawai named by coach Scott Robertson in his All Blacks squad of 35.

The blockbusting Fijian-born back had a remarkable season in the South after being elevated to the co-captaincy and switched from wing to second five.

His physicality, explosiveness and freakish ability to gain turnovers make him an X-factor package, and it will intriguing to see how that translates to the test arena.

Tavatavanawai, 27, who joined the Highlanders from Moana Pasifika in 2014, and represents Tasman in the NPC, will jostle with Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea for the second five role in the All Blacks, though he could also be considered in his original spot on the wing.

The other new caps named in the All Blacks at Taranaki's Coastal Rugby Club today were Hurricanes flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi, Chiefs hooker Brodie McAlister and Chiefs prop Ollie Norris.

Otago loose forward Christian Lio-Willie, who plays his Super Rugby for the Crusaders, was named as injury cover for Luke Jacobson, for the start of the series against France.

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland has been included in the All Blacks squad named today. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson said he and his fellow selectors had balanced continuity and opportunity.

"Around three-quarters of the players named today were part of our squad for the 2024 Northern Tour, which is important because we want to continue to build on the rugby we were playing at the end of last year. We have balanced that with an exciting group of new and returning players who have performed during Super Rugby Pacific," Robertson said.

Scott Barrett returns as All Blacks captain, with Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett as his vice-captains.

"Scott's leadership is hugely valued in this group, and well complimented by Ardie and Jordie. They will play a vital role, along with the wider player leadership group, in supporting the transition of the new players into the environment and imparting their experience to ensure the squad is set up for success."

"For the five uncapped players - Ollie, Brodie, Fabian, Du'Plessis and Timoci - this is a particularly special day. These players have all impressed us with their talent and work ethic and have earned their opportunity to be part of this All Blacks squad. We know that each of these players possesses the ability to make their mark in the black jersey and we look forward to working with them over the coming weeks," Robertson said.

The All Blacks also welcome back hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and midfielder Quinn Tupaea, who have not featured for the All Blacks since 2023 and 2022 respectively.

"These players have both had to work hard following the disappointment of long-term injuries, and have been outstanding during Super Rugby Pacific this year. We are thrilled to be able to welcome them back into the squad."

The All Blacks squad will assemble in Auckland on June 25 to begin preparations for the first Test against France on July 5.

All Blacks squad

Hookers:

Codie Taylor (34 years old, Crusaders / Canterbury, 96 caps)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (27, Chiefs / Waikato, 30)

Brodie McAlister (28, Chiefs / Canterbury, *)

Props:

Ethan de Groot (26, Highlanders / Southland, 29)

Tamaiti Williams (24, Crusaders / Canterbury, 18)

Ollie Norris (25, Chiefs / Waikato, *)

Tyrel Lomax (29, Hurricanes / Tasman, 44)

Fletcher Newell (25, Crusaders / Canterbury, 22)

Pasilio Tosi (26, Hurricanes / Bay of Plenty, 7)

Locks:

Scott Barrett (31, Crusaders / Taranaki, 80) (Captain)

Patrick Tuipulotu (32, Blues / Auckland, 51)

Tupou Vaa’i (25, Chiefs / Taranaki, 38)

Fabian Holland (22, Highlanders / Otago, *)

Loose forwards:

Samipeni Finau (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 8)

Ardie Savea (31, Moana Pasifika / Wellington, 94) (Vice-Captain)

Du’Plessis Kirifi (28, Hurricanes / Wellington, *)

Wallace Sititi (22, Chiefs / North Harbour, 10)

Luke Jacobson (28, Chiefs / Waikato, 24)

Halfbacks:

Cameron Roigard (24, Hurricanes / Counties Manukau, 10)

Cortez Ratima (24, Chiefs / Waikato, 11)

Noah Hotham (22, Crusaders / Tasman, 1)

First-five eighths:

Beauden Barrett (34, Blues / Taranaki, 134)

Damian McKenzie (30, Chiefs / Waikato, 61)

Midfielders:

Anton Lienert-Brown (30, Chiefs / Waikato, 84)

Jordie Barrett (28, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 68) (Vice-Captain)

Rieko Ioane (28, Blues / Auckland, 81)

Quinn Tupaea (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 14)

Billy Proctor (26, Hurricanes / Wellington, 2)

Timoci Tavatavanawai (27, Highlanders / Tasman, *)

Outside backs:

Caleb Clarke (26, Blues / Auckland, 29)

Sevu Reece (28, Crusaders / Southland, 32)

Will Jordan (27, Crusaders / Tasman, 41)

Ruben Love (24, Hurricanes / Wellington, 1)

Injury cover:

Christian Lio Willie for Luke Jacobson

Emoni Narawa for Anton Lienert-Brown

Unavailable due to injury:

Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Sam Darry, Peter Lakai, Stephen Perofeta.

- Additional reporting RNZ