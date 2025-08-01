Riccarton back in grand final after 21-year wait

Riccarton's Rewi Williams carries strongly against Linwood. PHOTO: ABRAHAM ATHERTON PHOTOGRAPHY

A massive preliminary final victory over Halswell Hornets has given Riccarton Knights their first grand final berth since 2004.

The Knights will meet perennial champions Linwood Keas – who have had a week off after beating Halswell in the major semi-final two weeks ago – at Ngā Puna Wai on Sunday.

Riccarton toppled Halswell 36-16 at Halswell Domain on Saturday, thanks to a double from centre Matarini Halbert-Pere.

While Riccarton have been short of silverware, not winning the premiership since 2004, Linwood have enjoyed a slew of trophies in recent years with seven titles in eight years from 2016-23.

While recent history is on Linwood’s side, the Knights have had the edge in grand finals.

They beat Linwood in the 2002 and 2004 deciders.

But the Keas won both meetings between the teams during the regular season and topped the round-robin. Riccarton finished in third.

The women’s final on Sunday will see Linwood play Sydenham Swans, while Eastern Eagles play Halswell Hornets in the Canterbury Cup reserve grade final.

Celebration Lions and Eastern’s division​ ​one teams ​do battle in their final.

All games will be played at Ngā Puna Wai.

CRL Premiership grand final (3pm Sun)

Linwood Keas v Riccarton Knights, Ngā Puna Wai

Previous meetings

April 26: Linwood 34, Riccarton 18 June 7: Linwood 14, Riccarton 6