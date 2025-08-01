Christchurch's new police retail crime team arrests 14 offenders in two weeks

A new police team targeting retail crime in Christchurch has arrested 14 offenders and laid 93 charges since it was launched on July 14.

Canterbury Metro Area Commander, Superintendent Lane Todd, said a number of those caught and charged by the new "retail crime team" were recidivist offenders.

"These results highlight the hard work of our frontline staff, alongside the work with community and business partners, retailers, and members of the public.

"We have seen first-hand how the new teams are already making a difference in how people feel around the city, and it is great to see."

In one instance, Todd said a 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged after committing about 24 dishonesty offences, including theft, shoplifting, and trespassing.

The woman was remanded in custody and was due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on August 13.

In a separate incident, a retail employee reported a shoplifting incident that occurred at their store. Todd said police then identified and located a 31-year-old man who is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on August 19, facing four counts of shoplifting. He said further charges were also being considered.

"This shows the importance and impact of police making strong connections with business owners, retailers, and the public - which is a part of our focus on the frontline.

"It also emphasises that when teams like the Retail Crime Team and Community Beat Team work together, we can achieve long-term change and solutions which address the underlying causes for this type of offending.

"We are committed to ensuring retailers and the wider public feel safe and are safe, but we cannot do this alone.

"If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please contact police.

"When a report is made, it builds a picture of where we need to be to ensure the community is safer.

"If it is happening now, or you have immediate concerns for you or someone else's safety, call 111.

"Information after the fact or in non-emergencies can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Make a Report" or by calling 105. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."