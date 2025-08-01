No mad Monday for try scoring hero

Marist Albion clinched their third title in the last five seasons with a last-minute 27-25 win over Linwood in Sunday’s Metro premier final. PHOTO: KATE SMITH

Mad Mondays are a traditional rite of passage for grand final winning sports teams.

But for try-scoring hero Shun Miyake, he could not go overboard after his last-minute score gave Marist Albion a 27-25 win over Linwood in the Metro premier final on Sunday.

"I was in Rugby Park training (with Canterbury) first thing on Monday,” he said.

“I’ve seen the boys on the group chat putting random stuff up. I think they’re enjoying the victory and celebrating the season well.”

Miyake shimmied past Linwood wing Sharn Robinson and crashed over in the 82nd minute to seal an incredible comeback victory for his side.

Said Miyake: “I was just kind of sniffing on any opportunity that popped up.

"Our 12 Elliot (Smith) made a good carry, sucked in a few defenders and from there I just held onto the ball and put it over the line.”

Marist trailed 22-8 at half-time and, with 1min 30sec remaining on the clock, were down 25-22, defending on their own 22m line.

Substitute George Gunn got over the ball to win a penalty and Marist forced their way to the Linwood try line, battering it for more than 20 phases before Miyake crashed over.

"Just utter jubilation at that point,” said victorious captain and lock Gus Farnan.

"I always knew we could win it, but there's still times where you're thinking, I don't know how we're going to win it. I knew we could, but I don't know how.”

Once they were on the Linwood line, it was just back to basics for Marist.

"We just kept chipping away,” Farnan said.

"I think we knew if we just held onto it and looked after the ball, pressure would come and the moment would come.”

Shun Miyake lunges over for the match-winning try against Linwood in the final seconds of the game. PHOTO: KATE SMITH

Miyake said it was easier scoring a try to win than taking a shot at goal.

"If you’re kicking to win, all the focus is on you, but in general play it’s not really on you.

"I didn’t really think about it too much to be honest.”

The title is Marist’s third in five seasons, while they have made five of the last six finals.

It has been a successful period for the club.

Farnan said it was special to be part of it since he joined after moving to Christchurch from Melbourne in 2023.

"We’re a big family club, and we’ve seen that over the last few years, a lot of colts players coming up and playing for us and div 2 boys that have been part of it.

"I also think we’ve really built a connection with the juniors, and that’s what rugby’s all about.”

Metro premier grand final

Marist Albion 27 (Shun Miyake 2, Gus Farnan, Filipo Veamatahau tries, Miyake 2 cons, pen), Linwood 25 (PJ Palamo, Tepasu Thomas, Walter Huata tries, Josh Jennings 2 cons, 2 pens). Half-time: 8-22

Last five winners

2025: Marist Albion

2024: Linwood

2023: Marist Albion

2022: Sydenham

2021: Marist Albion