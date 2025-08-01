Award-winning holiday park sold to overseas investor for unknown amount

Wānaka's Top 10 Holiday Park. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Wānaka's award-winning Top 10 Holiday Park has been sold to an overseas-based joint venture, which intends to maintain its current use.

Overseas Investment Act decisions released yesterday show Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand has granted consent to Tasman Tourism New Zealand Ltd to acquire a freehold interest in about 3ha of land in Studholme Rd.

The applicant is a joint venture between an Australian private equity firm with experience in the holiday park industry and an investment company based in the United Arab Emirates.

It owns and operates holiday parks in New Zealand, including Te Anau, under the Tasman Holiday Parks brand.

The Wānaka park, which won the supreme award at the Top 10 national awards in 2022, was sold by Andrew and Andrea Kendrick and the purchase price was withheld.

■ A forestry investment company has been granted consent to acquire freehold interests in 641.1ha of land in Cameron Rd, Waipahi, and a further 3182.03ha in Otago and Southland for undisclosed sums.

Anzlaff NZ Ltd was established and is managed by New Forests Asset Management Pty Ltd for investing in plantation forestry in New Zealand and specific parts of Australia. It is owned by 14 overseas institutional investor entities.

Companies managed by New Forests Asset Management Pty Ltd have previously made several forestry investments around New Zealand.

The Waipahi property, which was owned by JEB Farming, comprises about 641ha of freehold land. The total productive area is about 548ha of majority Pinus radiata and a small amount of Cupressus macrocarpa and eucalyptus. The applicant plans to continue using the land for production forestry with harvesting planned for 2053.

The larger swathe of land totals about 3200ha of freehold land comprising nine forestry estates, which will also continue to be used for production forestry.

The total productive area of the property is about 2651ha of mostly Pinus radiata and a small amount of Douglas fir.

The land was marketed together in a joint sale commissioned by the vendors — NZP Forestry Ltd Partnership, All In Forestry Ltd, Harbour View Forest Ltd Partnership, Katea Ltd Partnership, Longview Farm (Otago) Ltd, NZ Timber No 1 Ltd Partnership and Treebilly Holdings Ltd — which share some common investors and engage the same forest manager.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz