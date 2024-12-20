Canterbury man reported missing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are appealing for information about a Canterbury man who has been reported missing.
A police spokesperson said Michael Sonnenburg went missing on Thursday morning.
He was last seen on Queen St in Oxford.
He was wearing light pink shorts and a blue checked shirt, the spokesperson said.
If you have seen Sonnenburg or have any information that may help police locate him, call 105 or report it at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using event number 241219/2025.