Canterbury man reported missing

Michael Sonnenburg was last seen in Oxford on Thursday, December 19. Photo: Police

Police are appealing for information about a Canterbury man who has been reported missing.

A police spokesperson said Michael Sonnenburg went missing on Thursday morning.

He was last seen on Queen St in Oxford.

He was wearing light pink shorts and a blue checked shirt, the spokesperson said.

If you have seen Sonnenburg or have any information that may help police locate him, call 105 or report it at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using event number 241219/2025.