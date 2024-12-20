Friday, 20 December 2024

Canterbury man reported missing

    Michael Sonnenburg was last seen in Oxford on Thursday, December 19. Photo: Police
    Police are appealing for information about a Canterbury man who has been reported missing.

    A police spokesperson said Michael Sonnenburg went missing on Thursday morning.

    He was last seen on Queen St in Oxford.

    He was wearing light pink shorts and a blue checked shirt, the spokesperson said.

    If you have seen Sonnenburg or have any information that may help police locate him, call 105 or report it at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using event number 241219/2025.

     