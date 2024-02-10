Crews called to big blaze near Twizel

Fire crews are battling a big blaze east of Twizel in Canterbury this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said they were called to a well-involved fire burning in crop stubble, east of the Canterbury town, at 12.30pm.

Ten appliances and one helicopter were dispatched to the scene, working to contain the 2km by 2km blaze.

There was no indication of structures threatened or injuries.

When Fenz was first notified, the fire was 300m in length but had rapidly grown to a 2km squared patch.

The blaze was mostly contained at this stage and crews were working to fully contain it, the spokeswoman said.

