Landscape design to make a historic Takamatua site accessible for recreation

Photo supplied

A proposed landscape development plan for historically significant land on Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū-Banks Peninsula will make the space more beautiful and accessible for public use.

Takamatua Domain sits in Takamatua Bay, north of Akaroa and was a location of Māori and early European settlement activity.

In the 1840s, a military blockhouse designed to be a mini-fortress and place of refuge, was built there by the French Navy, where it remained until the later part of the nineteenth century. Geophysical imaging done in 2006 found the probable remains of a defensive trench that surrounded the blockhouse underground at the site.

The land is categorised as a public reserve but has never been developed or used as a park for recreation and until recently was fenced off and used for grazing.

Head of Parks Andrew Rutledge says the draft landscape development plan has been developed in collaboration with Takamatua Ratepayers Association, who’ve been keen to support the beautification of the reserve for some time.

The absence of any development of Takamatua Domain means it’s possible that archaeological and cultural remnants have been retained under the surface.

“We have worked closely with archaeologists, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and Mahaanui Kurataiao Ltd on behalf of Ōnuku Rūnanga to make sure the proposed landscape developments don’t impact on any areas of historic and cultural significance within the site” says Andrew Rutledge.

The proposed design includes a gravel path, raised timber boardwalk, and wetland, shrub and tree plantings.

You can give feedback on the landscape development plan via our Have Your Say webpage until 23 July 2023.