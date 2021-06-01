No quick fix for bridge; alternative route possible tonight

The Ashburton Bridge on State Highway 1 is closed after slumping. Photo / Phil Hooper

An alternative route through Ashburton is expected to be opened tonight following the the closure of the town's main bridge today.

A spokesman for the Ashburton District Council said they had assessed the bridge, on State Highway 1, this morning and it would not be a band-aid type fix.

He said the bridge had sustained significant damage. A decision was made this morning to close the bridge, at the southern end of the town.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said it was now looking like it would take more than a few days to fix.

"We've been up there on Thompsons Track, contractors up there believe they might have an access way open by tonight.

"They're working as hard as they can."

Brown said he was reasonably confident an inland route through Ashburton would be established by tonight.

The council alerted locals just before 7am that the bridge had been compromised due to bad weather.

It is the main bridge across the Ashburton River, and an issue with piles caused the bridge to start slumping.

Flood damage on Thompsons Track. Photo: Ella Stewart of RNZ

"There is currently no alternate route south as all other road options are closed."

A council spokesman told The New Zealand Herald that engineers were on-site this morning to assess the damage.

"They have found it is not going to be a band-aid-type fix, it is going to take several days."

Meanwhile, KiwiRail has carried out initial inspections of its South Island tracks affected by flooding and there will be a delay in the re-opening of some lines.

General Manager South Island Operations Mark Heissenbuttel said there had been washouts and some damage to bridges on the Main South Line between Rolleston and Washdyke, just north of Timaru, and washouts on the Midland Line from Christchurch to the West Coast between Rolleston and Arthur’s Pass.

The affected area of the Main South Line was expected to be closed until at least Sunday, while the affected area of the Midland line will be shut for at least three days.

The Main North Line, which links Picton and Christchurch, has reopened.