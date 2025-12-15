Weather hampers search for missing climbers on Aoraki Mt Cook

Two climbers are overdue on Aoraki Mt Cook. FILE PHOTO: PAUL GORMAN

Two climbers on Aoraki Mt Cook are overdue from their climb as strong winds and heavy rain hamper search and rescue efforts.

Inspector Vicki Walker, Aoraki Area Commander, said Police Search and Rescue, and Department of Conservation Search and Rescue were working together and would search on the mountain as weather conditions allowed.

The area is under severe weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds for the rest of the day.

It comes just weeks after two climbers, a guide and their client, fell to their deaths on the mountain.

- Allied Media